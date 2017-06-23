Biocryst and Shire under pressure on FDA approval of Behring's HAE med

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX -1.8% ) and Shire plc (SHPG -1.5% ) are both in the red after the FDA approved CSL Behring's HAEGARDA for the prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

BioCryst's HAE candidate is Phase 2-stage BCX7353 and Shire's is registration-stage lanadelumab.

Lanadelumab is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) an enzyme called plasma kallikrein that plays a key role in blood pressure regulation, thrombosis and inflammation.

BCX7353 is a once-daily inhibitor of plasma kallikrein.

HAEGARDA is a plasma-derived concentrate of C1-esterase inhibitor that targets the root cause of HAE by replacing the deficient C1-INH protein.

