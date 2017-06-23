Switch pushes Nintendo market cap above Sony's

Sales of the Switch have pushed Nintendo’s (OTCPK:NTDOF, OTCPK:NTDOY) market cap up to $48.9B on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, above Sony’s (NYSE:SNE) for the first time in nearly a year and the gaming giant’s highest valuation since October 2008.

Nikkei reports that the market cap jump occurred after Nintendo announced plans to ramp up Switch production and shipments this summer.

The company assures that the Switch shortage isn’t false scarcity but rather a supply issue.

Sony shares remain strong due to PlayStation 4 sales, but the Switch’s return and new Nintendo games launching this year could eat into Sony’s market.

Previously: With short supply, Nintendo to boost Switch production (June 22)