InVivo sells off from recent run-up; shares down 26%

Longs in InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV -26% ) are getting cold water in the face today. Shares are down on more than triple normal volume after running up over 80% since last week. The degree of selling appears excessive so investors should be wary of an equity offering or other dilutive event.

On Tuesday, the company announced the 16th participant in the INSPIRE study assessing its Neuro-Spinal Scaffold in patients with complete thoracic AIS A spinal cord injury. Enrollment should be completed next quarter.