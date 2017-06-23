Instagram testing friend-only sharing lists

Instagram (NASDAQ:FB) is testing a new feature allowing users to only share a post with a select group of people called favorites, according to The Verge.

Users testing the feature see the favorites option when ready to post, and the published post shows a green badge designating its limited audience. Friends on the list can see the post in a favorites tab.

Unlike other social networking sites, the favorites list is private and visible only to the poster. Friends only know they made a list when the post start popping up in that tab.

The feature allows users to create better micro-communities within a larger social networking site, a tactic parent company Facebook is also trying by turning its focus to improving Groups.

