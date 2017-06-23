Hulu causes more cord-cutting than Netflix, says analyst

An analyst at M Science ties the recent rise in cord-cutters to Hulu rather than Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), according to a CNBC interview.

Corey Barrett, senior media analyst, says that the firm’s studies show that Netflix users cut the cord, or cancel cable service, at similar rates to the general population. Hulu users, on the other hand, have a higher cable service cancellation rate.

Barrett warns of heavier cord-cutting in the future as “players outside the existing pay-TV ecosystem” move into the space and cause disruption.

