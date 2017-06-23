European Ad Com backs pediatric formulation of Amgen's Mimpara

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopts a positive opinion recommending approval of a pediatric formulation of Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Mimpara (cinacalcet) for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in children at least three years old with end-stage renal disease on maintenance dialysis therapy whose HPT is not controlled adequately with standard-of-care therapy.

Mimpara is currently approved in Europe to treat adults with HPT and to reduce hypercalcemia (excessive amount of calcium in the blood) in adult patients with cancer of the parathyroid glands or with primary HPT.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.