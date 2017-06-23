Analysts express customer, software concerns in BlackBerry's Q1

Analysts weigh in on BlackBerry’s (NASDAQ:BBRY) Q1 miss and worry about customer losses and how to determine if and when the software product focus will show sales growths.

RBC’s Paul Treiber (Market Perform, $9.50 PT) thinks the software revenue miss was tied to professional services and expects that software is “back-end loaded."

Morgan Stanley’s James Faucette (Equal Weight, $10 PT) found the company’s software revenue disclosures confusing, making it difficult to determine and rank any underlying drivers.

Bloomberg Intelligence’s John Butler thinks 10% to 15% software sales growth possible for FY18 if 2H picks up.

Source: Bloomberg

BlackBerry shares closed Friday down 12.21% .

