Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled for the companies listed below.

Expected IPO filings: Esquire Financial (ESQ) on June 27, Avenue Therapeutics (Pending:ATXI) on June 28, Mersana Therapeutics (Pending:MRSN) on June 28, Dova Pharmaceuticals (Pending:DOVA) on June 28, TPG Pace Holdings on June 28.

IPO quiet period expirations: G1 Therapeutics (Pending:GTHX) on June 26, Argenx (Pending:ARGX) on June 27, Bright Scholar Education (Pending:BEDU) on June 27.

Secondary offering lockup expirations: US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on June 26, e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) on June 29, Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) on June 30.

Notable annual meetings: CarMax (NYSE:KMX) on June 26, GameStop (NYSE:GME) on June 27, RH (NYSE:RH) on June 27, MasterCard (NYSE:MA) on June 27, Guess (NYSE:GES) on June 29

Special shareholder meetings: Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) on June 28, M&A vote for Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) on June 29, Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) on June 30.

Analyst/Investor days: Louisiana-Pacific (NYSEMKT:PLX) on June 27, Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) on June 27, Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on June 27, McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on June 27, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) on June 28,

Business update call: Gladston Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) on June 27.

Buckingham Airline, Cruise Line, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Conference: Presenters on June 27 include Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI), Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV), Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC), Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN).

FTC watch: The FTC is expected to vote on the Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)-Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) deal.

Congress of European Hematology Association: Companies presenting data include Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) on June 24, bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) on June 25, Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) on June 25.

Barron's mentions: NCR (NYSE:NCR) and Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) are tapped for breakouts. A short warning is issued on Exchange Income Corp. (OTC:EIFZF).

Sources: EDGAR and Bloomberg