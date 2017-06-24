Green push by Fiat hits a roadblock

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) has suspended production of its hybrid Pacific minivan amid technical glitches, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The automaker hasn't made an official announcement yet on the action.

The development could throw a spotlight on Fiat's ability to keep up with rivals on lowering overall emissions. It's also a bit of a curveball for Waymo (GOOG, GOGL), which is using hybrid Pacific minivans for autonomous vehicle testing.

On a broader scope, Fiat shareholders have done just done just fine over the last year. Fiat is up 60% over 52 weeks, compared to a 17% drop in Ford's share price.