Talking Amazon and negative correlation

An interesting question to ask after watching reports on Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) various business ambitions take a wrecking ball to some parts of the retail sector (apparel stores, food suppliers, auto parts, etc.) is what stocks have seen their share price correlative negatively by the largest degree to the Seattle e-commerce juggernaut over time?

The website aistockcharts.com has done the heavy lifting to report that Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) lead the pack. Any thoughts on what stocks might top the anti-correlated AMZN list in a year?