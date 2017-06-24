Assurant shares could double - Barron's

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) could see its share price almost double to $190 (from Friday’s close of $101.25) as the insurer puts greater emphasis in fee-based businesses instead of taking on more risk through underwriting, Barron’s says.

Its global lifestyle unit delivered 60% of its revenue from fee- generating warranty and service-contract businesses for things like mobile phones and cars.

Assurant is "really in the midst of a transformation," says Michelle Giordano, senior research analyst at Neuberger Berman, whose funds hold the shares. "I don't think the investment community looks at this company as capital-light or a fee-based business," she adds. "Over time, that will change."

Although it's difficult to value the company against peers, because most are either private or part of larger insurance companies, Giordano points to the 4.3x revenue that Allstate (NYSE:ALL) paid for service-contract provider SquareTrade earlier this year. SquareTrade's business is similar to Assurant's global lifestyle unit.

Even if one assumes a more conservative two times revenue value on the lifestyle business, that alone would be worth $135/share. Leaving the rest of the business at its current valuation and inserting the higher lifestyle valuation would give Assurant a share price near $190.