NCR is a tech bargain - Barron's

NCR (NYSE:NCR), which sells software systems that manage inventory so chains can ship online orders from stores, may rise 30% as Amazon’s pending takeover of Whole Foods Market sets off a digital arms race among grocers, Barron’s says.

EPS are forecast to rise 11% to $3.37, as revenue gains 2% with better growth for software and services, making up for a modest decline in hardware.

"NCR is a rising software star with the discount valuation of a legacy hardware player. Investors are catching on: After a two-year slide, the stock jumped 66% last year. But it's down year to date on news that a key investor sold half its stake. Meanwhile, earnings estimates are climbing. That's an opportunity to add tech exposure without paying Silicon Valley prices. Shares could gain 30% in a year."