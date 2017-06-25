Illinois: 1st state with 'junk' credit?

Illinois is on track to become the first U.S. state to have its credit rating downgraded to "junk" by S&P, according to a new report by the Associated Press.

While the Democrat-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner have failed to agree on a state budget since 2015, the outlook didn't look better on Saturday as a special legislative session remained deadlocked a week before the start of the new fiscal year.

ETFs: MUB, NVG, NEA, IIM, NUV, NAD, PML, NZF, PMF, LEO, PMX, VMO, EVN, KTF, BFK, PZA, AFB, VGM, DSM, EIM, NXP, BLE, IQI, XMPT, PMM, VKI