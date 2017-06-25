EU, Mexico continue trade talks

A fresh round of trade talks between the EU and Mexico will kick off tomorrow, as officials attempt to update a free trade pact dating from 2000.

A new deal would seek to include public tenders, energy products and raw materials, broader protection of intellectual property and greater benefits for smaller companies.

The EU is Mexico's third largest trading partner after the U.S. and China.

