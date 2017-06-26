Health of the healthcare bill?

Top Republicans want a vote on the Senate healthcare bill this week after juggling objections from all corners of the GOP caucus this weekend.

Issues such as Medicaid and insurance regulations remain key holdups.

The healthcare sector has been the strongest 2017 performer on the S&P 500 with a gain of 16.7% , and the best grouping during the second quarter with a rise of 8.2% .

