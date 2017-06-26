Delta and Korean Air form trans-pacific JV

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Korean Air announces that they have created a trans-Pacific joint venture to deepen their partnership.

"By combining the strengths of our two companies, we are building a stronger airline for our employees, customers and investors," says Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

The agreement follows the airlines' signing of a memorandum of understanding in March announcing the intention to form a joint venture.

The joint venture will create a combined network serving more than 290 destinations in the Americas and more than 80 in Asia. The increase in scale includes betweeb the carriers includes expanded codesharing in the trans-Pacific market, joint sales and marketing initiatives in Asia and the U.S., and colocation at key hubs.

Under the new agreement, the airlines will also share costs and revenues on flights within the scope of the joint venture.

Source: Press Release