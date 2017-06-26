Alnylam's givosiran shows treatment effect in early-stage hepatic porphyria study

Interim results from a Phase 1 (Part C) clinical trial assessing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ALNY) givosiran for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyrias (AHP) (enzyme deficiencies in the liver) showed a treatment effect. The data are being presented today at the 2017 International Congress on Porphyrins and Porphyrias in Bordeaux, France.

Givosiran (formerly ALN-AS1) is a subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic that targets an enzyme called aminolevulinic acid synthase 1 (ALAS1).

Results from the 12-subject, three-cohort trial showed treatment with givosiran silenced ALAS1 mRNA which significantly lowered the toxic heme intermediaries, aminolevulinic acid and porphobilinogen, that are associated with acute attacks and chronic symptoms. In the first three unblinded treatment cohorts from Part C (n=9), there was a 63% reduction in the annualized number of all porphyria attacks compared to the run-in period attack rate.

Initial results from the open-label extension study (n=8) showed longer-term treatment with givosiran was associated with consistent reductions in annualized porphyria attack rate. Subsequent results will be presented at least once/year.

Three patients experienced non-porphyria serious adverse events, none related to givosiran. One death occurred due to hemorrhagic pancreatitis with other complications, determined to be be unlikely related to the study drug. In the Phase 1 treatment period, all patients reported at least one adverse event, the majority mild or moderate. Four experienced an AE possibly related to givosiran: injection site reaction, hypersensitivity myalgia (muscle pain), headache, moderate renal impairment and erythema (reddening of the skin).

The company intends to initiate a Phase 3 study in Q4.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am to discuss the results.