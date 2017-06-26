Western Digital still disagrees with Toshiba's consortium winner

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) will continue trying to block Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit sale to the INJC-backed consortium due to the participation of chipmaker SK Hynix, per Reuters.

Western Digital CEO Stephen Milligan sent a letter to Toshiba’s board that was read by Reuters. Milligan writes that having SK Hynix in the consortium “increases the likelihood of technology leakage and harm to the JVs going forward.”

SK Hynix would go together with Bain Capital to provide $7.6B of the chip unit financing but would have to stay out of the management aspects of the unit due to antitrust laws.

Toshiba still hopes to have the chip unit sale cleared by its June 28 annual meeting.

Western Digital shares are up 2.36% premarket.

