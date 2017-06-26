Futures start week in the green

U.S. stock index futures are up about 0.3% , as investors watch the uptick in oil prices, while looking ahead to key data releases.

Durable goods will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey is due at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Oil is up 0.7% at $43.30/bbl, gold is 1% lower at $1243.60/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.15%.

