Intel's EU fine appeal close to a ruling

An EU judge says Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) appeal of a landmark antitrust fine could get a ruling next year, according to Reuters.

Intel was fined $1.19B in 2009 for providing rebates to PC makers that unfairly shoved competitor Advanced Micro Devices to the side.

Intel had previously appealed to the second highest EU court but didn't win.

The current appeal goes before the Court of Justice of the European Union and a court adviser has already asked whether the company’s actions were anti-competitive, which heavily suggests an eventual ruling in Intel’s favor.

The verdict could help Google, which is facing a similar fine.

Previously: EU antitrust officials step closer to Alphabet shopping fine (June 16)