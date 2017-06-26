Cellect Biotechnology provides update on moving exclusively on the Nasdaq

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) announces that, on September 5, the Company is moving to exclusive trading on the NASDAQ and the interested shareholders holding/trading shares on Nasdaq should notify their bank or broker.

The Company is making following clarifications regarding the same:

The share value will be transferred from NIS to Dollars.

The conversion takes place by ordinary shares in Israel converting into ADSs in the U.S.

One ADS is equal to 20 ordinary shares.

The Company’s shares will be removed from the Israeli stock exchange indexes on the close on August 3.

Last date of trading on Tel Aviv will be September 3.