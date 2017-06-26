Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) initiated with Overweight rating and $15 (124% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) initiated with Speculative Buy rating and $6 (56% upside) price target by Benchmark.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) initiated with Buy rating and $89 (18% upside) price target by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) downgraded to Hold with a $70 (8% upside) price target by Jefferies.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) downgraded to Market Perform with a $480 (7% downside risk) price target by Bernstein.

Source: Bloomberg