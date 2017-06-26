Wirecard lands Zwilling as customer

Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF, OTCPK:WCAGY) announces that it landed knife and cookkware seller Zwilling as a customer.

Zwilling will now offer the new payment method Alipay in ten branches across Germany via Wirecard's 'Scan Alipay' app.

"We are happy to see Wirecard bringing more and more choices to Chinese tourists. With Alipay's in-app shopping guide Discovery platform, merchants are able to connect with millions of potential customers even before their journey to Europe depart," notes Alipay EMEA exec Rita Liu.

Source: Press Release