Arconic -7% on reports it knowingly used flammable coating at London tower

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) -6.8% premarket after a link is established between the company and last week's massive fire at London's Grenfell Tower that killed 79 people.

An Arconic-made cladding material intended for smaller buildings roughly the height of firefighters' ladders was used for the Grenfell high-rise, and email correspondence reportedly reveals the company sold the siding knowing it would be used inappropriately.

Meanwhile, the U.K. government now faces a bill of as much as £600M to replace the dangerous flammable cladding on various public housing blocks.