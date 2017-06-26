Epizyme expands clinical collaboration to study Tazemetostat and TECENTRIQ combination in NSCLC

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) announces that it has expanded its clinical collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (OTCQX:RHHBY). Under the new agreement, tazemetostat administered in combination with atezolizumab (TECENTRIQ), will be evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 clinical study for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study will be part of MORPHEUS study evaluating the efficacy and safety of multiple immunotherapy-based treatment combinations for metastatic NSCLC.

Phase 1b/2 clinical trial will begin by the end of 2017. The study will enroll up to 40 patients. Financial terms are not disclosed and Epizyme will retain global development and commercialization rights to tazemetostat.