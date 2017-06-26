Matinas Bio's lead product candidate fails to match standard-of-care treatment in mid-stage yeast infection study; shares down 46% premarket

A proof-of-concept Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Matinas BioPharma's (NYSEMKT:MTNB) lead product candidate, MAT2203, for the treatment of women with moderate-to-severe vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) met its primary endpoint of safety, but failed to match standard-of-care fluconazole in effectiveness.

Despite the setback, the company plans to continue developing the candidate for the indication, at a higher dose and longer duration of treatment. Additional guidance will be released next quarter.

MAT2203 is the company's proprietary formulation of the antifungal agent amphotericin B, typically administered intravenously for serious infections. Marinas' version is based on its cochleate technology which encapsulates the drug in a lipid-crystal nanoparticle enabling oral administration. Once inside the body, immune system cells called macrophages engulf the cochleate and transport it to the site of infection or inflammation. According to the company, the lower level of calcium inside the macrophage compared to the higher level outside the macrophage triggers the cochleate to open and release amphotericin B inside the cell.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.