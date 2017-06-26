Seattle Genetics' Adcetris/chemo combo successful in late-stage lymphoma study, but safety issues concern investors; shares slip 7% premarket

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) is down 7% premarket on robust volume on the heels of results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ECHELON-1, assessing ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin), combined with AVD chemo (Adriamycin, vinblastine, dacarbazine) compared to ABVD (the three chemo agents listed previously plus bleomycin).

The modified two-year progression-free survival (PFS) rate in patients treated with the ADCETRIS combo was 82.1% compared to 77.2% for ABVD (p=0.035) with 23% less risk of cancer progression or death (hazard ratio = 0.77). The results will be submitted for presentation at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in December.

Safety signals have rained on the parade, however. There was an increased incidence of febrile neutropenia (low number of a type of white cell accompanied by fever) and peripheral neuropathy in the ADCETRIS + AVD arm. Febrile neutropenia was reduced via the use of preventative growth factors in a subset of patients (meaning it was not reduced in the others). Peripheral neuropathy was managed through dose modifications (meaning there appeared to be dose-limiting toxicity).

The company and development partner Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPHF) plan to share the results with regulatory authorities.