Cabela's-Bass Pro Shops deal heads to the finish line

Cabela's (NYSE:CAB) extends its timing agreement with the FTC until July 5 to allow more time for the government agency to complete its work.

There have been mixed reads from analysts on which way the FTC review of the Bass Pro Shops buyout of Cabela's will go, although both chains are seen as surviving the retail shakeout from Amazon's influence due to their attractiveness as a shopping destination.

Cabela's shareholders vote on the merger at a special meeting on July 11.

Cabela's closed at $57.39 on Friday vs. the $61.50 deal price (lowered from $65.50 in April).

