Gold dives on massive volume spike

At about 4 ET this morning, gold tumbled about $20 per ounce in a minute on 1.8M ounces of futures volume. That's busier action than what followed the U.S. presidential election, or the Brexit vote.

During that minute, more than 18K contracts were traded on Comex vs. volume of 2.3K an hour later.

Traders blame the spike on a "fat finger."

The price hasn't really recovered since. Gold is lower by 1.1% on the session to $1,242 per ounce. GLD -1% premarket

