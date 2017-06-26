Kindred Biosciences acquires Kansas manufacturing plant and executes commercial manufacturing agreement for Zimeta

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) announces that it has acquired a manufacturing facility in Elwood, Kansas. The total purchase price was $3.75M and the deal is expected to close within 30-days.

KindredBio also announced the execution of a commercial manufacturing agreement with Corden Pharma S.p.A for the manufacture of Zimeta (dipyrone injection) for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses.

This agreement is for an initial 3-year term, and permits for an automatic renewal period of 2-years upon the conclusion of the initial term. Separately, the Company also announced the completion of its ATM financing.

The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT today.