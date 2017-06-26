Sibanye Gold eyes Cooke mine restart this week

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) says it aims to resume production at its strike-hit Cooke gold mine later this week but first will conduct safety inspections in the shafts.

SBGL also says it will seek to wrap up an appeals process for ~1,500 miners who face possible dismissal for taking part in a violent wildcat strike that started three weeks ago in protest against a company drive to root out illegal miners.

The Cooke mine produces ~181.7K oz./year of gold and brings in 377M rand ($29M) in operating profit, or just over 6% of SBGL's total.