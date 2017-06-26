Congressional Black Caucus urges Uber to improve diversity

The Congressional Black Caucus writes to Uber (Private:UBER) co-founder and chairman Garrett Camp asking the company to hire more people of color, according to Recode.

In the letter, the CBC notes that Uber currently has an abundance of job openings including COO, CFO, general counsel, and CEO and that those positions would “benefit from African American leadership.”

Uber’s workforce was 50% white and 9% black as of company data released in March.

“Uber has a unique opportunity to elevate their stated commitment to diversity by hiring a person of color for a C-suite level position, and appointing a board member of color,” writes Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.).

