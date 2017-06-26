Pandora +3.5% in wake of CEO plans, upgrades

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) is up 3.5% premarket following reports that its founder Tim Westergren will step down from his role as CEO, and amid some analyst positivity on the stock.

Pacific Crest has upgraded Pandora to Sector Weight from a previous Underweight, noting some pressure relief from lowered M&A expectations after the company secured a strategic investment from Sirius XM. Some longtime risks should be mitigated as new Sirius-chosen directors will likely push for a slower burn rate, says analyst Andy Hargreaves.

Meanwhile, FBR has added Pandora to its Alpha Generator list, noting three scenarios that offer upside from its base case (closing a spending gap in local radio advertising, on-demand subscriptions, and boosting free cash flow with expense cuts). It's got an $11 price target, implying 33% upside from Friday's close.