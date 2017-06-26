FDA accepts AMAG's marketing application for subcutaneous administration of Makena, longer review period pressures shares, down 5% premarket

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) is down 5% premarket, albeit on less than 11K shares, in response to its announcement that the FDA has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) seeking approval of subcutaneous auto-injector formulation of preterm birth med Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate).

Makena is currently approved as an intramuscular injection.

Although the FDA indicated that the review period would be six months, it changed its mind and now says its review will take 10 months, with an action date of February 14, 2018.

The company says its 2017 revenue guidance will remain the same at $410M - 440M.