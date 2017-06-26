Stocks open higher after European bank deal, stable oil prices

Stocks start the day with gains, led by strong showings among bank and tech stocks; S&P and Dow +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.5% .

Major European indices trade higher across the board on news of an Italian bank bailout agreement, with Germany's DAX +0.6% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.7% and France's CAC +1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite ended +0.9% .

"The fact that Italy is salvaging those two banks is a positive, and that's partially why the market is higher," says First Standard Financial chief economist Peter Cardillo. "We're also seeing oil stabilize, which is also a positive."

U.S. crude oil is looking for its third consecutive win, now +0.3% at $43.13/bbl, but still hovers barely above the seven-month low it posted last Wednesday.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly higher, leaving the benchmark 10-year yield a basis point lower at 2.14%.

Still ahead: Dallas Fed manufacturing