Philip Morris invests in Italian heated tobacco unit facility

Philip Morris International (PM +0.2% ) announces that it will invest an additional ~€500M to expand capacity at the company’s smoke-free product manufacturing facility in Crespellano, Italy.

The facility is the company's first dedicated manufacturing facility for large scale production of HEETS, the tobacco units used with the electronic tobacco heating device IQOS.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

A stated goal of Philip Morris is to have total annual installed capacity of approximately 100B heated tobacco units by the end of 2018.

"The opening of the Crespellano plant represented a historic milestone in PMI’s commitment to replace cigarettes with better alternatives to the benefit of smokers, public health and society at large. We are now rapidly expanding our capacity to manufacture smoke-free products in order to meet growing demand from adult smokers,' notes a top PMI exec.

Source: Press Release