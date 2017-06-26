HealthStream to lose Laerdal business at the end of next year; shares down 8%

Thinly traded HealthStream (HSTM -7.6% ) is under early pressure, albeit on very light volume, in response to its announcement that renewal negotiations with Norwegian client Laerdal Medical A/S have ended. The current contract, covering HeartCode and Resuscitation Quality Improvement (RQI) products, will expire at the end of 2018.

The company says it is is prohibited from selling substantially equivalent products to others through 2018 per its license with Laerdal, but retains the right to out-license HeartCode and RQI through 2020 once the contract ends.