Naspers -1% as currency effects weigh on earnings

ADRs for Naspers Limited (OTCPK:NPSNY) are down 1% after the company posted fiscal year results featuring growth that lagged somewhat.

For the second half of fiscal 2017, the South African firm posted 40.6M rand, missing an expected 49.1M rand (one estimate). EPS came in at 24.18 rand vs. an analyst estimate for 25.20 rand.

Revenues rose 2.9% but core headline earnings were up 41% to $1.8B as Naspers noted the strength from e-commerce as well as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), of which it owns about a third. But video entertainment suffered in large part due to foreign exchange, which hit a number of segments.

That led to a higher operating loss of $360M for the fiscal year.

Forex hits video harder due to pricing in local currencies vs. a high U.S. dollar cost base, and affects the company's Internet segment less so with more local denomination.

Press release