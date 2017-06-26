Retail landlords perk up on Berkshire interest

It's not just the single-tenant, triple-net-lease players with their tails in the air after Berkshire Hathaway purchased a near-10% stake in Store Capital. The action has spilled over into shopping center and mall landlords.

Retail Properties of America (RPAI +1.8% ), Kimco (KIM +3.4% ), Federal Realty (FRT +2% ), DDR (DDR +3.6% ), Tanger Factory (SKT +2.4% ), Whitestone (WSR +1.1% ), Kite Realty (KRG +2.4% ), CBL (CBL +3.7% ), Regency Centers (REG +1.8% ), Weingarten (WRI +2.4% ), PREIT (PEI +3.9% ), Brixmor (BRX +2.2% ), Simon Property (SPG +1.6% ), General Growth (GGP +1.8% ), Macerich (MAC +1.9% )