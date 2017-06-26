Retail landlords perk up on Berkshire interest

It's not just the single-tenant, triple-net-lease players with their tails in the air after Berkshire Hathaway purchased a near-10% stake in Store Capital. The action has spilled over into shopping center and mall landlords.
Retail Properties of America (RPAI +1.8%), Kimco (KIM +3.4%), Federal Realty (FRT +2%), DDR (DDR +3.6%), Tanger Factory (SKT +2.4%), Whitestone (WSR +1.1%), Kite Realty (KRG +2.4%), CBL (CBL +3.7%), Regency Centers (REG +1.8%), Weingarten (WRI +2.4%), PREIT (PEI +3.9%), Brixmor (BRX +2.2%), Simon Property (SPG +1.6%), General Growth (GGP +1.8%), Macerich (MAC +1.9%)
Now read: Is DDR A Value Trap? »