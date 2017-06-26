Iridium +2.7% as second NEXT satellite launch succeeds

Iridium (NASDAQ:IRDM) is up 2.7% today after yesterday's successful second launch of its next-gen NEXT satellites.

A SpaceX (Private:SPACE) launch deployed 10 satellites, doubling the number of NEXT satellites in orbit to 20.

The new launch follows a January 14 launch that deployed the first wave of NEXT birds, which have been put into operations improving call quality and data speeds for customers.

That means six more launches to go in Iridium's plans for the new network.

The new satellites will be tested and integrated into the constellation in coming weeks.