Tesla slips after Avis-Waymo deal unveiled

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) give a little shiver after Avis and Waymo ink a self-driving car management deal.

Though Avis is only managing a small test of Waymo minivans in Phoenix initially, investors are trying to gauge if the concept could be rolled out nationally.

Both Avis and Hertz have spiked off the news.

Tesla is down 0.65% after being up almost 1% earlier.

Previously: Avis spikes on Alphabet self-driving car management deal (June 26)

Previously: Hertz jumps on report of Avis-Alphabet deal (June 26)