Agios Pharma's AG-348 shows treatment effect in mid-stage PK study, but proportion achieving max hemoglobin increase lower than previously reported; shares down 9%

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO -9% ) slumps on slightly higher volume in response to its announcement of updated results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, DRIVE PK, assessing AG-348 for the treatment of patients with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency. The data were presented at the European Hematology Association Annual Meeting in Madrid.

As of the March 27 data cutoff, 48% (n=25/52) of all 52 treated patients experienced a maximum increase in hemoglobin (Hb) of greater than 1.0 g/dL from baseline. Data reported in December 2016 showed 58% (n=15/26) achieved the maximum increase in Hb. In May 2016, the percentage was 68% (n=13/19).

On the safety front, the most frequent mild/moderate adverse events (AEs) in the treatment group were headache, insomnia and nausea. Three patients discontinued treatment: chest discomfort/pleural effusion, pharyngitis/nausea and anemia. Five participants experienced serious AEs: withdrawal hemolysis followed by anemia (n=1), anemia (1), osteoporosis (1), hypertriglyceridemia (1) and pharyngitis (1).

PK is an enzyme that plays a key role in glycolysis, the conversion of glucose into lactic acid. PK has several tissue-specific isoforms (PKR, PKL, PKM1, PKM2). Inherited mutations in PKR enzymes cause a deficit in cellular energy within red blood cells which leads to the clinical manifestations of PK deficiency.

The rationale for AG-348, an oral activator of PKR, is the restoration of metabolic function and the correction of the underlying defect in red blood cells in PK deficiency sufferers.

The company intends to advance AG-348 into Phase 3 development in H1 2018.