Lithium shortage seen as SQM front loads, Chile says

Plans by Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM +0.1% ) to accelerate lithium production could lead to a shortage of the metal in five years, according to the Chilean government’s development agency.

SQM's quota to mine lithium from the Atacama salt flat, home to the world's largest lithium reserves, could run out as soon as 2022 at the increased output rate; SQM has a concession to operate in 75% of the flat, while Albemarle (ALB -0.1% ) operates in the remaining area.

In January, ALB entered into an agreement to increase annual production to 80K tons of lithium carbonate through 2043, but the agency says even that may not be enough to cover rising demand for the metal used in electric car batteries.