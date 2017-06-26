Avis jumps right into the autonomous car race

Avis Budget Group (CAR +10.4% ) CEO Larry De Shon says the company will rework some facilities in the Phoenix region to help manage Waymo's fleet of 600 self-driving Chrysler minivans.

The service arrangement is expected to begin later this year.

On a broader scope, Avis now has a leading partner for the autonomous car evolution.

"It's coming our way. So it's important for us to get involved now," said De Shon about the deal.

"This just demonstrates that we can extend our business into fleet-management-as-a-service," he adds.

The Avis-Waymo pairing could compete with the Lyft-GM partnership in the future as well as Uber (Private:UBER).

A closer look at Waymo's self-driving initiative.

