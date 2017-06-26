CRSA announces $498M DoD contract

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) announces a three-year $498M ceiling contract with the Department of the Defense’s Defense Information Systems Agency supporting the milCloud 2.0 Platform.

CSRA will provide DoD with private cloud infrastructure via its FedRAMP High offering ARC-P.

The contract includes five one-year options.

"This win is a game-changer for CSRA. We are now positioned as the industry leader for cloud and military IT. The milCloud 2.0 Platform will enable our DoD customers to deploy CSRA's next-generation technology and services to complete their missions more efficiently and more securely,” says CSRA President and CEO Larry Prior.