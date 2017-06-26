Lithuania signs gas deal with Cheniere Energy, first with U.S.

Lithuania's state-owned gas trader says it had signed a deal to buy liquefied natural gas from Cheniere Energy (LNG -0.1% ), its first ever direct purchase from the U.S., and expects to receive a delivery in the second half of August.

The deal is part Lithuania's efforts to diversify its gas suppliers and reduce its reliance on Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY).

Lithuania's LNG terminal at the Klaipeda port broke Gazprom's gas supply monopoly in the Baltic states when it came online in 2014 and now provides the country with roughly half of its gas; Gazprom supplies the rest but is unable to charge monopoly prices.