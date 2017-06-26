Best Inc. files for IPO

China-based Best Inc. files to raise $750M in an IPO.

No IPO pricing terms for the logistics company were disclosed.

The company reported revenue of $1.284B in 2016 and a net loss of $198M.

From the Best filing: "We are an asset-light company with a hybrid business model. We lease facilities used in our operations and work with third-party service providers to meet our transportation needs. Our hybrid business model allows us to optimize the levels of self-operated and franchised assets to ensure the right balance of scalability and control, and allows us to expand cost-effectively. As a result, we have established a nationwide supply chain service network with significant scale and breadth. As of March 31, 2017, BEST Supply Chain Management had 290 cloud-based order fulfillment centers, or Cloud OFCs; BEST Express had 63 hubs, 153 sortation centers and over 23,000 service stations; BEST Freight had 69 hubs, 103 sortation centers and over 4,000 service stations; and BEST Store+ had 257,658 membership stores."

SEC Form F-1