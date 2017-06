Nano cap Trovagene (TROV -7.9% ) slumps on increased volume in response to an 8-K filed today. The company reports that it received a default notice from lender Silicon Valley Bank on June 20 related to a $1.4M loan for equipment dated November 17, 2015. Silicon Valley says it will "monitor the situation very carefully" and will decide what to do on a "day-to-day" basis.

The company received a default notice from Oxford Finance LLC on June 1 related to a similar loan.