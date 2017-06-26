Arconic to stop sales of cladding material used at Grenfell Tower

Arconic (ARNC -7.4% ) will discontinue global sales of the flammable panels used at London's Grenfell Tower in last week's fire that killed at least 79 people, CNBC reports.

"This is the right decision because of the inconsistency of building codes across the world and issues that have arisen in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy regarding code compliance of cladding systems in the context of buildings' overall designs," according to a company statement.

Reuters had reported that ARNC said it was not up to the company to decide what is compliant with local building regulations.