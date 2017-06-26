Oracle nabs BofA as new cloud customer

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) gains Bank of America as a new customer, according to CNBC.

BofA will use Oracle’s Fusion Financial cloud applications for enterprise resource and financial planning.

Rival SAP currently dominates the enterprise resource planning market, so Oracle’s BofA get is big news.

The Fusion Financial software will run at BofA’s location but using Oracle’s staff and hardware.

”We anticipate 80 percent of our technology workloads will be delivered on the cloud within the next few years, and this solution for general ledger reflects our evolving strategy and the improvements in cloud security and economics," says BofA Chief Operations and Technology Officer Cathy Bessant.